Netrunner 20.01 Released For Offering Latest Debian 10 + KDE Plasma Experience
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 23 February 2020 at 07:26 PM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Netrunner 20.01 is out today as the 20th release for this Debian + KDE focused project over its ten year history.

Netrunner 20.01 is based on Debian 10.3 stable packages along with the latest KDE packages on the desktop, continued theme tweaks, and shipping with a range of GTK and Qt/KDE programs from the likes of GIMP to Krita to Kdenlive to the GMusicbrowser to also offering Skype and other software packages.


Overall there doesn't appear to be any radical changes with Netrunner 20.01 but simply providing the very latest and up-to-date experience for this one of the leading Debian + KDE distributions. More details on the Netrunner 20.01 release via Netrunner.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
RISC OS Seeing SDL2 Support Brought Up
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
New Raspbian Release Brings File Manager Improvements, Mesa 19.3.2 For OpenGL ES 3.1
seL4 Microkernel Being Ported To RISC-V
Haiku R1 Beta 2 Is Hopefully Not Too Far Away
OpenMandriva 4.1 Released With Clang'ed LTO+PGO Packages, Linux 5.5 + More
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Android 11 Developer Preview Shows Off New 5G APIs, Security Hardening, HDMI Low-Latency