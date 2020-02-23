Netrunner 20.01 is out today as the 20th release for this Debian + KDE focused project over its ten year history.Netrunner 20.01 is based on Debian 10.3 stable packages along with the latest KDE packages on the desktop, continued theme tweaks, and shipping with a range of GTK and Qt/KDE programs from the likes of GIMP to Krita to Kdenlive to the GMusicbrowser to also offering Skype and other software packages.

Overall there doesn't appear to be any radical changes with Netrunner 20.01 but simply providing the very latest and up-to-date experience for this one of the leading Debian + KDE distributions. More details on the Netrunner 20.01 release via Netrunner.com