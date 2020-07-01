Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
GNU --
The popular GNU Nano terminal text editor has reached version 5.0.

Nano 5.0 has been released with a number of changes compared to the Nano 4.x series. Among the Nano 5.0 text editor highlights are:

- The --indicator option can be used to provide a "scrollbar" on the right side of the screen to indicate approximately where in the buffer that the viewport / text is at.

- The execute command prompt is now directly accessible from the main menu.

- For terminals supporting at least 256 colors, new recognized color names include: pink, purple, mauve, lagoon, mint, lime, peach, orange, and latte. There are also new "light" variants on a number of existing common colors.

- Support for preceding color names with "bold" or "italic" to support stylizing them.

- A bookstyle mode (--bookstyle) where any line that begins with whitespace will be treated as the start of a new paragraph.

- Syntax support for Markdown, Haskell, and Ada were added.

- Various other option/command additions and changes.

More details on today's Nano 5.0 release via the mailing list announcement.
