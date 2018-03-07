Just as we have been accustomed to seeing over the years with OpenGL and now Vulkan, NVIDIA is first out the door with Windows and Linux drivers for this new graphics API update.
Vulkan 1.1 is now available today, check out our launch article for all of the details. As mentioned there, multiple vendors have conformant drivers in place but NVIDIA is the first making them available.
You can download NVIDIA's Vulkan beta driver here for Windows and Linux. The Linux driver is version 387.42.05 and supports the new VK_KHR_multiview, VK_KHR_maintenance3, VK_KHR_device_group, and VK_KHR_device_group_creation extensions.
There's been no word yet if AMD will be pushing out new AMDVLK code today or an AMDGPU-PRO release, but a new AMDGPU-PRO release is expected to come before the end of March. It will be interesting how quick RADV sees Vulkan support from the Red Hat / Google developers.
Lastly, it's believed Intel open-source developers will soon begin dropping patches for Vulkan 1.1 support.
Update: AMD has now posted Vulkan 1.1 for AMDVLK.
