NVIDIA CUDA 11.0 Released With Ampere Support, New Programming Features
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 8 July 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA appears to have quietly promoted CUDA 11.0 to its stable channel.

CUDA 11.0 was announced back in May at the virtual GTC and release candidates subsequently available. On Tuesday though a reader tipped us off that the official CUDA 11.0 binaries are indeed now available. CUDA 11.0 downloads for Linux and Windows are available as always from developer.nvidia.com.

CUDA 11.0 brings support for NVIDIA Ampere GPUs, third-generator Tensor Cores additions, various performance optimizations, official support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Arm server platform support for NVIDIA T4 GPUs, the nvJPEG encoder now supports compressed bitstream on the GPU memory, improved batch TRSM performance for cuBLAS, new cuSPARSE APIs, BF16 input/output data type support in cuFFT, and a variety of other improvements.

More details on the CUDA 11 changes via the release notes.
