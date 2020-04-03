NIR Vectorization Lands In Mesa 20.1 For Big Intel Graphics Performance Boost
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 April 2020 at 05:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
The recently covered NIR vectorization pass ported from AMD's ACO back-end for improving the open-source Intel Linux graphics performance has landed now in Mesa 20.1.

This vectorization pass for NIR came about last month and based on the AMD ACO optimization while with the Intel implementation benefits both OpenGL and Vulkan with this pass being at the NIR intermediate representation level.

Intel developers found this I/O vectorization pass to better optimize shaders for games like Doom, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Shadow of Mordor, DiRT Showdown, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. For games like Rise of the Tomb Raider the frame-rate went up by about 3% while for the newer Shadow of the Tomb Raider Linux game port the performance is up by 10%.

More details within the MR for this now merged patch series for this quarter's Mesa 20.1 feature release. Mesa 20.1 should be out as stable around the end of May.
