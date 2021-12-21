Mold 1.0 Released As A Modern High-Speed Linker Alternative To GNU Gold, LLVM LLD
Mold 1.0 is a production-ready, high-speed linker alternative to GNU's Gold or LLVM's LLD that currently is supported on Linux systems and written by the original LLD author.

Rui Ueyama of Google who previously spearheaded LLD as the LLVM linker has been recently designing Mold. Mold 1.0 marks the project's first stable and production-ready release. Mold 1.0 doesn't add any shiny new linker features over LLD or Gold, but that it's much faster. Currently Linux systems are supported while plans are underway to extend the linker to macOS followed by Windows.

Mold's insane speed capabilities are attributed to "faster algorithms and efficient data structures than other linkers". Mold is more multi-core/thread friendly and other optimizations to boost parallelism. According to the project itself:


More details on Mold 1.0 can be found via the project's GitHub.
