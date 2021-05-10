Microsoft Bringing eBPF Support To Windows
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 11 May 2021 at 05:45 AM EDT. 5 Comments
eBPF has been one of the greatest Linux kernel innovations of the past decade and now Microsoft has decided to bring this "revolutionary technology" to Windows Server and Windows 10.

Microsoft has been working to add eBPF support to Windows in allowing user-mode services and daemons rather than just being limited to the kernel context. The "ebpf-for-windows" project allows the use of the eBPF toolchains and APIs atop Windows. The eBPF For Windows projects allows kernel-mode execution or operating as a user-mode protected service.


Microsoft doesn't call this a fork of eBPF. Those wanting to learn more about Microsoft bringing eBPF to Windows can see this blog post. The eBPF Windows code is being hosted on GitHub.
