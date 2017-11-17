Microsoft Is Trying To Make Windows Subsystem For Linux Faster (WSL)
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 17 November 2017 at 08:26 AM EST. 4 Comments
MICROSOFT --
In our benchmarks of Windows Subsystem for Linux that allows a Linux environment to run atop Windows 10 via this new WSL kernel subsystem, the performance overall has overall been very good and often performing better than virtualized options. But the main area of poor performance is I/O, except now it's being worked on by Microsoft for greater improvements.

Microsoft's Rich Turner commented on a WSL bug report about poor I/O performance, "Bear with us - we're working closely with the Windows file storage team on a number of improvements that'll result in noticeable perf improvements, plus improved interop etc. in future OS releases."


It will be interesting to see how much further Microsoft advanced WSL in Windows 10 updates in 2018. It is worth pointing out there is some "moderate" WSL performance improvements in their recently released Fall Creator's Update. I've been meaning to benchmark that and hope to get some fresh Windows 10 WSL vs. Linux performance numbers in the days ahead with the main area that's been lagging behind is I/O speed.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Microsoft News
Mono Developing A New .NET Interpreter
Microsoft Adds GCC ARM Cross-Compilation Support To Visual Studio
Open ZFS File-System Running On Windows
Microsoft Rolls Out A Preview Of The New Skype For Linux
Microsoft's Open-Source / Linux Announcements So Far In 2017
Microsoft Becomes A "Premium Sponsor" To The Open Source Initiative
Popular News
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might End Up Redoing The System Sounds
Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Series ARM Server CPUs Officially Launch - Up To 48 Cores
Fedora 27 Is Cleared For Release Next Week