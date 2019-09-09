Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 9 September 2019 at 01:48 PM EDT. 18 Comments
Microsoft Teams, the communication platform for chat / video messaging / collaborative file storage and other features, is in the process of being brought to Linux.

Microsoft Teams principally competes with Slack that does have Linux support while now Microsoft confirmed this past week they are bringing their communication/collaboration platform to Linux.

In response to user feedback, a Microsoft engineer has confirmed they are actively "working on it" and will be releasing more information soon for Microsoft Teams on Linux.
