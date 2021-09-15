Microsoft Adds An EGL Implementation To Mesa For Windows
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 September 2021 at 06:14 PM EDT.
While Microsoft has long had WGL as an API analogous to EGL for residing between OpenGL and the Windows interfaces, Microsoft has now wired up an EGL implementation for Mesa that works on Windows.

Adding to the growing list of Mesa contributions by Microsoft is this EGL implementation. This merge request by Microsoft's Jesse Natalie make changes to Mesa's WGL front-end code and then get a Windows EGL implementation going with a WGL driver for EGL.

The implementation is enough to get a wglgears port to EGL working on Windows with desktop OpenGL.

The code is just a little more than 700 lines on top of Mesa's existing EGL code and now allows for EGL support on Windows along this Mesa codepath.

Microsoft is increasingly investing in Mesa as part of working on their Windows Subsystem for Linux graphics support as well as also getting OpenGL and OpenCL working on Windows implemented over Direct3D 12. In fact, Microsoft is one of the gold sponsors for this week's X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC2021).

This Windows EGL support is merged for next quarter's Mesa 21.3 release.
