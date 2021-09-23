Microsoft's "CLOn12" Mesa Code Adds SPIR/SPIR-V Support
Microsoft's "CLOn12" effort to allow OpenCL over DirectX 12 by leveraging Mesa now has landed a major rework to its code within Mesa.

There's been a five month old merge request to Microsoft's CLC code within Mesa to rework its compiler interface. The focus of this big patch series from Microsoft has been on being able to support SPIR and SPIR-V within CLOn12. Plus this reworked code is in better shape.

SPIR, of course, being the intermediate language developed by The Khronos Group originally for OpenCL. SPIR-V is the evolution of that IR designed around modern industry API needs and that supports ingestion into Vulkan and OpenGL 4.6 while retaining OpenCL support too.

The merge request with that big compiler rework has merged this morning. There is also this OpenCLOn12 merge to Microsoft's GitHub repository that adds the support in turn for SPIR-V IL programs.
