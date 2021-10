Meson v0.60 Build System Brings Numerous Improvements

Meson 0.60 was released on Sunday as the newest version of this increasingly popular and widely-used cross-platform build system.Meson 0.60 brings a wide variety of updates, some of the highlights with Meson 0.60 include:- Static linking is now more efficient for uninstalled libraries.- A Java module has been added to Meson that can generate native header files directly.- Improvements to the Rustc compiler support, including warning levels, Werror support, and more.- Meson's Cython support now allows transpiling to C++ as an intermediate language where up to now only C was allowed as an intermediate language.- Unknown options passed to Meson are now always treated as fatal errors.- The MSVC compiler support now assumes UTF-8 source code by default.- Meson's Python module adds support for being able to control where modules are installed by overriding the Python installation paths.Meson 0.60 can be downloaded from GitHub . More information on the changes to find with Meson 0.60 via MesonBuild.com