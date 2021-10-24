Meson v0.60 Build System Brings Numerous Improvements

Meson 0.60 was released on Sunday as the newest version of this increasingly popular and widely-used cross-platform build system.
Meson 0.60 brings a wide variety of updates, some of the highlights with Meson 0.60 include:
- Static linking is now more efficient for uninstalled libraries.
- A Java module has been added to Meson that can generate native header files directly.
- Improvements to the Rustc compiler support, including warning levels, Werror support, and more.
- Meson's Cython support now allows transpiling to C++ as an intermediate language where up to now only C was allowed as an intermediate language.
- Unknown options passed to Meson are now always treated as fatal errors.
- The MSVC compiler support now assumes UTF-8 source code by default.
- Meson's Python module adds support for being able to control where modules are installed by overriding the Python installation paths.
Meson 0.60 can be downloaded from GitHub. More information on the changes to find with Meson 0.60 via MesonBuild.com.
