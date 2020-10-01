Mesa's Vulkan Software Implementation Now Known as Lavapipe
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 1 October 2020 at 07:30 AM EDT. 3 Comments
VULKAN --
Mesa's Vulkan software implementation built atop LLVMpipe was developed as Vallium (Vulkan + Gallium3D) but has been renamed to Lavapipe within Mesa 20.3.

Vallium merged to mainline back in August for Mesa 20.3 as a still maturing Vulkan software implementation just like LLVMpipe is to OpenGL on CPUs. The name has always been a bit odd considering the similarities to Valium, a prescription drug for calming purposes around anxiety, muscle spasm, etc. But now ahead of the Mesa 20.3 stable release later this quarter this Vulkan software code has been renamed.

David Airlie has renamed Vallium to Lavapipe at the suggestion of AMD open-source developer Marek Olsak.

In the rename to Lavapipe it was described as "Just a cooler name, and a lot easier to search for."

Mesa 20.3 should be out around the end of November or more than likely will slip into December as the Q4'2020 open-source OpenGL/Vulkan driver stack update featuring this Lavapipe Vulkan implementation and many hardware driver improvements.
3 Comments
Related News
MoltenVK 1.1 Update Brings Big Improvements For Vulkan On macOS
Vulkan 1.2.155 Released With EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64
More Vulkan NCNN Inference Benchmarks On AMD Radeon vs. NVIDIA GeForce Under Linux
Zink OpenGL-Over-Vulkan With Unigine Heaven Seeing Improved Performance
VKD3D 1.2 Is Ready To Offer Better Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Support
Vulkan Portability Extension 1.0 Now Shipping For Expanding Vulkan's Reach
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Firefox Nightly Flips On New JIT "Warp" Code For Greater JavaScript Performance
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
Firefox 81 Released With Security Fixes, PDF Viewer Enhancements