Mesa Vulkan Drivers Now Tracking Game Engine/Version For Handling More Workarounds
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 15 September 2019 at 09:22 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
Currently the Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers have relied upon matching executable names for applying game/application-specific workarounds. But with Vulkan as part of the instance creation information and VkApplicationInfo it's possible to optionally advertise the rendering engine and version in use. The Mesa Vulkan drivers are now making use of that information to allow for more uniform workarounds.

Rather than having to match and apply workarounds to each specific game in the case of broad game engine defects, the Radeon RADV and Intel ANV drivers have introduced the infrastructure for tracking the exposed engine name and version for allowing workarounds to be applied at that higher-level rather than just each executable name.

The DriConf infrastructure for using the engine name/version was added this Sunday morning courtesy of Intel so new DriConf entries can be added for binding to a particular game engine.

Following that an initial workaround was added for applying to all Unreal Engine 4 games around VK_X11_strict_image_count behavior. This should resolve some UE4 games not starting with the Mesa Vulkan drivers.
