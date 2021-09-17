Experimenting Is Underway For Rust Code Within Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 September 2021 at 01:39 PM EDT. 5 Comments
MESA --
Longtime Mesa developer Karol Herbst who has worked extensively on the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver as well as the OpenCL/compute stack while being employed by Red Hat is now toying with the idea of Rust code inside Mesa.

Karol Herbst has begun investigating how Rust code, which is known for its memory safety and concurrency benefits, could be used within Mesa. Ultimately he's evaluating how Rust could be used inside Mesa as an API implementation as well as for leveraging existing Mesa code by Rust.

The initial experimenting has been around "Rusticl" for Rust code leveraging Mesa's OpenCL/Clover code. Rust-bindgen is used for generating the Mesa and OpenCL bindings.

There are various issues raised for the prospects of Rust code in Mesa at this point, but for those interested see this slide deck and Karol's Rust in Mesa presentation embedded below.

5 Comments
Related News
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
Mesa's LLVMpipe + Lavapipe Land FP16 Support
Google Is Successfully Using The Open-Source Qualcomm GL/VLK Drivers On Chromebooks
Microsoft Adds An EGL Implementation To Mesa For Windows
Mesa Lands Option That Can Help XWayland-Based Gaming On The Steam Deck
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Tackling Support For More Games
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
AMD Posts New "AMD-PSTATE" CPUFreq Driver Leveraging CPPC For Better Perf-Per-Watt
X.Org Server Adds "AsyncFlipSecondaries" To Deal With Crappy Multi-Monitor Experience
GNOME 41 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Improvements
AMD Just Squeezed More Workstation Performance Out Of Its RadeonSI Driver
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults