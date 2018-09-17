Mesa Eyeing The Removal Of Autotools Build Support In Favor Of Meson
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 September 2018 at 03:02 PM EDT. 5 Comments
MESA --
For those currently relying upon Autotools for building Mesa3D, the days are numbered and soon will likely need to shift over to their modern Meson build system support.

For the past year now, Mesa developers have been working on bringing up their Meson build system support for its faster build speeds with Ninja, better cross-platform compatibility, and other benefits. Meson has co-existed with the Autotools (and SCons and Android build systems) support over the past year of Mesa releases, but moving forward they are likely very soon to drop the Autotools support.

Dylan Baker who has been working on much of the Mesa-Meson bring-up has started a discussion about removing the Autotools scripts. Most developers seem to be in agreement on soon eliminating this build system, but some first are wanting to ensure some corner-cases are addressed and all other issues ironed out first with Meson.

Dylan proposes merging it as soon as prior to the Mesa 18.3 release while others have expressed a preference for after the 18.3 release. Long story short, probably by the end of the year the Autotools support for Mesa will be dropped.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
AMD's Marek Olšák Is Dominating Mesa Open-Source GPU Driver Development This Year
VC4 Gallium3D Gets Much Faster Texture Upload/Download Performance, Helping GLAMOR
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - Latest Steam Play Game On Linux Receiving Mesa Fix
Mesa 18.2 Released With Vega 20 Support, OpenGL 4.4 Compat Profile & A Lot More
Mesa 18.1.8 Released With More Stable Fixes
Mesa 18.2-RC6 Released, Final Expected On Friday
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Firefox Is Now Built With Clang+LTO Everywhere, Sizable Performance Wins For Linux
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
AMD Finally Rolls Out New Linux Patches For Adaptive-Sync / VRR (FreeSync)
Mozilla Begins Slowly Enabling WebRender For Some Users