Mesa 21.2-rc1 Released With Early Apple M1 Code, Crocus Gallium3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 July 2021 at 03:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 21.2 feature development is now over and the first release candidate issued for this next quarterly feature release to these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan Linux drivers.

Mesa 21.2 is a big feature release with Crocus Gallium3D being one of the new drivers for Intel i965 through Haswell graphics, the early "Asahi" OpenGL code is there for initial bring-up work around the Apple M1 GPU, Zink Gallium3D for OpenGL over Vulkan continues becoming much more capable, Panfrost can now support OpenGL ES 3.1, RADV landed NGG culling, and there is a wide variety of new Vulkan extensions supported by Intel ANV and Radeon RADV. My lengthier feature overview for all of the exciting Mesa 21.2 features will be coming up in an article soon on Phoronix.

The very brief Mesa 21.2-rc1 announcement can be read on the Mesa mailing list.

Weekly release candidates of Mesa 21.2 are expected until the stable Mesa 21.2.0 release is ready to ship likely around this time next month. Stay tuned for the feature overview and more Mesa 21.2 open-source graphics driver benchmarks.
