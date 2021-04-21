Mesa 21.0.3 + Mesa 21.1-rc2 Released
Whether you are a stable Mesa user or living more on the bleeding-edge with Git or development snapshots, there are new updates out today for this collection of open-source Linux GPU drivers.

Mesa 21.0.3 is out with the latest batch of back-ports and other fixes. Among the notable fixes for Mesa 21.0.3 is enabling AFBC frame-buffer compression sharing, several Lavapipe driver fixes, RADV now de-duplicating Winsys'es per device, RadeonSI now reporting multi-plane formats as unsupported, several Panfrost fixes for Arm Mali support, a few Intel ANV clean-ups, several Microsoft code fixes, the WSI code on X11 now waiting for fences with the IMMEDIATE mode on XWayland, and an assortment of other fixes.

Mesa 21.1.0-rc2 is also out today as the latest weekly test release ahead of its anticipated stable release in May. Mesa 21.1.0-rc2 has over 50 fixes, including some of the same fixes back-ported from Mesa 21.2-dev / Git plus the other assortment of Zink, Intel, Radeon, and other core Mesa work.

Mesa 21.1 so far has no open blocker bugs so if all goes well it will ship on-time in a few weeks and not be dragged out by extra release candidates, but then again we often see those blocker bugs creep up near the last minute.
