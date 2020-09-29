Mesa 20.2 has managed to release just before the end of the the quarter. This Mesa Q3'2020 graphics driver update is coming out about one month behind schedule but the wait is worthwhile given many open-source OpenGL and Vulkan driver updates.
There is new GPU support, RADV is using the ACO shader compiler by default, much better LLVMpipe OpenGL support, new Vulkan extensions, and much more.
- ACO is used by default on the RADV Vulkan driver and all-around should be in great shape and faster than AMDGPU LLVM for RADV.
- Preliminary support for Navi 2 / GFX10.3 (Navy Flounder and Sienna Cichlid).
- Intel Rocket Lake support and other ongoing Gen12/Xe improvements, including the DG1 discrete graphics card.
- Continued work on the Zink Gallium3D driver for OpenGL over Vulkan.
- Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D now exposes HMM for OpenCL SVM support.
- LLVMpipe now has OpenGL 4 support.
- Panfrost has been getting its Arm Midgard support into shape and making other improvements.
- GPU virtualization handling improvement for RadeonSI.
- Continued work on the R600g NIR back-end.
- TGSI to NIR disk cache support.
- Intel ANV and Radeon RADV continuing to support the latest Vulkan API extensions.
The full list of Mesa 20.2.0 changes can be found via the mailing list. Mesa 20.2.1 should be out in about two weeks time for delivering the initial batch of stable fixes. Mesa 20.3 meanwhile should be coming in about two months time as the next feature release to Mesa3D.
