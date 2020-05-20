The fourth weekly release candidate is available of Mesa 20.1, the Q2'2020 feature update to the open-source OpenGL / Vulkan driver stack predominantly used by Linux systems. This is the last scheduled release candidate with Mesa 20.1 stable potentially coming out next week if testing goes well and the remaining blocker bugs are addressed.
Mesa 20.1-RC4 has a few fixes to the RADV and ANV Vulkan drivers, implementing the i2bl instruction for Zink, fixes for building the OpenCL target against LLVM 10.0+ with Polly support, limiting where 16x anti-aliasing is exposed for RadeonSI to address an occlusion query issue, and a few other fixes.
Among the items still needing to be addressed for Mesa 20.1.0 as release blockers include a RADV regression on Android, GPU hangs on Intel with the Unreal Engine 4 Editor, and a few other Intel bugs / test case failures. If these blocker bugs are addressed by next week, Mesa 20.1 should be out in one week's time otherwise it will be onto a fifth release candidate and for those weekly release candidates to continue until the stable release is christened.
The list of Mesa 20.1-RC4 changes can be found via Mesa-dev.
