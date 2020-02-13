Intel Blackhole Render Support Lands In Mesa 20.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 February 2020 at 01:41 PM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel Blackhole Render support was finally merged today for the new Intel "Iris" Gallium3D OpenGL driver default, the older i965 driver for pre-Broadwell hardware, and also the Mesa state tracker for Gallium3D drivers.

Proposed back in 2018 was the Intel blackhole render extension for OpenGL / GLES as an extension to disable all rendering operations emitted to the GPU through OpenGL rendering commands but without affecting OpenGL pipeline operations.

That extension, INTEL_blackhole_render, saw patches back around that point while now finally for Mesa 20.1-devel this Intel OpenGL extension is seeing mainline support for all drivers.

The INTEL_blackhole_render extension is principally useful for debugging / driver optimization analysis purposes. One of the driving motivators appears to be for analyzing the Intel kernel driver execbuffer overhead.

So INTEL_blackhole_renderer is now the latest OpenGL extension in Git for next quarter's Mesa 20.1.
1 Comment
Related News
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 Released With Kata Containers Support, Other Features
Intel Open-Source Developer Has Been Working On "FGKASLR" For Better Kernel Security
The Meteoric Rise Of Fwupd+LVFS For Linux Firmware Updates
Intel's Linux Graphics Stack Is Close To Landing A Code-Generator Generator
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel