OpenGL Threading "GLTHREAD" Seeing Improvements For Mesa 20.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 March 2020 at 07:09 AM EDT. 4 Comments
MESA --
Well known open-source AMD RadeonSI Gallium3D driver developer Marek Olšák has been focusing recently on improvements to glthread for OpenGL threading that is generally able to offer better performance.

The Mesa GLTHREAD functionality for OpenGL threading still relies on per-game/application whitelisting but the impact can be significant for many titles. For some games enabling GLTHREAD can mean around a ~30% improvement in frame rates.

There have been many GLTHREAD commits this week. Among the new activity by Marek has been enabling glthread for display lists, enabling the functionality for the title "From The Depths", and various code improvements.

Marek noted in this merge request that the compile time for one of the files has been reduced by 3x with his latest work.He's also been working on support for uploading non-VBO vertices and indices.

We will see what more happens on the OpenGL threading front over the next month before the Mesa 20.1 feature freeze at the end of April while the stable update should be out around the end of May.
4 Comments
Related News
Mesa 20.1 Aiming For Release At The End Of May
Mesa 20.1 Sees Big Optimizations To Its Soft FP64 Implementation
Mesa 20.0.2 Released With The Latest Fixes, Principally Helping Intel + Radeon Graphics
Turnip Vulkan Driver Lands Transform Feedback Support
RADV ACO Can Now Handle More Shaders With Mesa 20.1-devel
Mesa 19.3.5 Released To End Out The Series, Time To Move To Mesa 20.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
WSL2 Reaching General Availability In Windows 10 v2004
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Fwupd+LVFS Begins Rolling Out Firmware Update Support For NVMe SSDs
Debian 11 "Bullseye" To Begin Code Freeze In Early 2021
Shortwave Sees First Stable Release As GNOME Internet Radio Player