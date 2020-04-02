While many of you are users of Mesa Git for experiencing the bleeding-edge graphics drivers especially if you are a gamer wanting peak performance, for those on the Mesa stable series the Mesa 20.0.3 update has now shipped.
Mesa 20.0.3 is the latest bi-weekly point release for back-porting the fixes to this Q1'2020 stable series.
- Fixing AMD's ADDRLIB library to build on non-x86 platforms.
- A few Soft FP64 fixes.
- Intel's ANV driver now supports swizzling fast-clear colors.
- Adding additional Intel "Gen12" Tiger Lake PCI IDs.
- A few NIR fixes.
- Several more AMD ACO compiler back-end fixes.
- Several fixes for RADV and the GFX10/Navi support also seeing some specific fixes.
The complete list of Mesa 20.0.3 fixes can be found via this mailing list post.
Mesa 20.1 meanwhile as the next feature release should be hitting its feature freeze around the end of the month and ideally releasing by the end of May.
Add A Comment