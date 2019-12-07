Mesa 20.0 Now Includes Intel's Gallium3D Driver To Build By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 December 2019 at 03:13 AM EST. 10 Comments
MESA --
As part of the ongoing effort for Intel's plans to use their new Gallium3D OpenGL Linux driver by default on next quarter's Mesa 20.0 for Broadwell "Gen8" graphics and newer, another step in that direction was achieved on Friday.

Intel's "Iris" Gallium3D driver is still making good progress in its goal for Mesa 20.0 to switch the default "i965" classic driver to Intel Gallium3D for Broadwell and newer hardware. Earlier this week was adding a build-time option to change the Intel OpenGL driver default so those building from source or distribution vendors can change the default on their own with ease.

The new achievement is building Iris by default. When Mesa Gallium3D is enabled (pretty much all builds these days...), the Iris Gallium3D driver is included automatically rather than having to select it. Iris now follows R300, R600, RadeonSI, Nouveau, VirGL, VMware SVGA, and SWRAST in being the default x86/x86_64 Gallium3D drivers. Others like V3D and Freedreno meanwhile default to on for ARM/AArch64 builds.

The next step will ideally be to flip on the Gallium3D driver as the default run-time selection for supported hardware to allow for more testing ahead of Mesa 20.0 feature freeze that is expected around the end of January before seeing the stable release at the end of February or March. Originally Intel hoped to change the default for Mesa 19.3 but then delayed it a quarter to Mesa 20.0 to allow more time for ensuring no functional or performance regressions.
10 Comments
Related News
ADriConf GUI Control Panel Support For Mesa Vulkan Drivers Is Brought Up
Lima Gets Tiling While Vulkan Turnip Lands SSBO + Compute Shaders
Mesa Developers Weigh Renaming Gallium "State Tracker" To "API"
Mesa 19.3 Might Release Next Week But For Now There's RC6 With Several ACO+RADV Fixes
Mesa Devs Discuss Potentially Dropping Non-Gallium Drivers Or Forking Code For Gallium
Arm's Mali T720 Now Stable With Panfrost Gallium3D On Mesa 20.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations