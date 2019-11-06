Mesa 19.2.3 Released With Many Fixes While Waiting For Mesa 19.3 In A Few Weeks
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 November 2019 at 12:18 PM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 19.3 is expected to be out around the end of November as the next feature update to Mesa3D, but in the interim Mesa 19.2.3 has been released as the newest bi-weekly bug-fix release.

Mesa 19.2.3 has a number of RADV Vulkan driver fixes (including a fix for 3D images with GFX10/Navi), various fixes to the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, a few alterations to the maturing Intel Iris Gallium3D driver, and other random fixes throughout the 3D stack.

The complete list of Mesa 19.2.3 fixes can be found via this mailing list post.
