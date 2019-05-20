RadeonSI Primitive Culling Lands In Mesa 19.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 May 2019 at 08:19 AM EDT. 9 Comments
MESA --
The past few months AMD's Marek Olšák has been working on primitive culling support for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and last week that code was merged into the Mesa 19.2 development code.

Marek has been working on primitive culling via asynchronous compute prior to the vertex shader process to eliminate geometry that ends up being invisible. Marek found that this functionality helps in workloads like the workstation ParaView software we use as part of our OpenGL test suite.

Benchmarks we did back in February did see big gains in ParaView but for common Linux OpenGL games there wasn't much of a difference. However, with this latest code now in Mesa 19.2-devel, I'll be running more benchmarks soon.

The code for culling primitives with async compute for large draw calls ends up being more than two thousand lines of new code. The primitive discard functionality can be toggled with AMD_DEBUG= and values of alwayspd/pd/nopd.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 19.1-RC2 Released For Testing With The Latest Intel & Radeon Driver Fixes
Etnaviv Developer Working On "EIR" Compiler Backend - Hopes For Vulkan Future
Working OpenCL Through Gallium3D Clover With LLVM To SPIR-V Conversion
Intel's Gallium3D Driver Will Now Try To Recover From GPU Hangs
Mesa 19.0.4 Released With Numerous RADV, RadeonSI & Intel Fixes
Mesa 19.1 Has Been Branched, Mesa 19.2 Is In Development
Popular News This Week
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
MDS: The Newest Speculative Execution Side-Channel Vulnerability