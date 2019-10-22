More than one month has passed since Mesa 19.1.7 compared to the usual bi-weekly release cadence, but on Monday following the closure of remaining blocker bugs, Mesa 19.1.8 was released that also ends out this release series.
Mesa 19.1.8 is the last planned release in the 19.1 Q2 series with users now being encouraged to upgrade at least to the stable Mesa 19.2 while Mesa 19.3 should be out around early December.
Mesa 19.1.8 brings with it many Meson build system fixes, several Intel Iris Gallium3D driver fixes, a RadeonSI VA-API segmentation fault has been addressed, the SCons build system support now handles Python 3, and a variety of other random fixes throughout Mesa's massive codebase.
More details on Mesa 19.1.8 via the release announcement.
