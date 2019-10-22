Mesa 19.1.8 Released To End Out The Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 October 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
More than one month has passed since Mesa 19.1.7 compared to the usual bi-weekly release cadence, but on Monday following the closure of remaining blocker bugs, Mesa 19.1.8 was released that also ends out this release series.

Mesa 19.1.8 is the last planned release in the 19.1 Q2 series with users now being encouraged to upgrade at least to the stable Mesa 19.2 while Mesa 19.3 should be out around early December.

Mesa 19.1.8 brings with it many Meson build system fixes, several Intel Iris Gallium3D driver fixes, a RadeonSI VA-API segmentation fault has been addressed, the SCons build system support now handles Python 3, and a variety of other random fixes throughout Mesa's massive codebase.

More details on Mesa 19.1.8 via the release announcement.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Raspberry Pi 4's V3D Driver Lands OpenGL ES 3.1 Bits In Mesa 19.3-devel
AMD Lands Greater Direct State Access Support Within Mesa
Gallium3D's Mesa State Tracker Sees "Mega Cleanup" For NIR In Mesa 19.3
Libdrm 2.4.100 Released With Bits For Intel Elkhart Lake, Tiger Lake Graphics
Khronos Opens Door For Allowing More Open-Source Drivers To Reach Conformance Status
TURNIP Vulkan Driver Gets MSAA Working
Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review