Mesa 19.0.5 Released As The Series Approaches The End
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 May 2019 at 06:58 PM EDT.
MESA --
Mesa 19.0.5 is now available as what is expected to be the second to the last release in the Mesa 19.0 series.

Mesa 19.0.5 has just around two dozen fixes, mostly all minor items. There are random fixes throughout ranging from NIR and other core components to the Intel ANV / i96t5 / Radeon RADV drivers.

Mesa 19.0.6 meanwhile is expected in two weeks as the last scheduled point release. However, Mesa 19.0 could be extended longer if Mesa 19.1 ends up being delayed. Currently Mesa 19.1.0 is expected in the next week or two.

The complete list of Mesa 19.0.5 changes can be found on the mailing list.
