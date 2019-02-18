For those sticking to the Mesa 18.3 series until the Mesa 19.0 release is officially out and sufficiently matured, Mesa 18.3.4 is now available as the latest point release for these open-source 3D drivers.
Mesa 18.3.4 adds some missing PCI IDs for Coffeelake and Icelake parts to the Intel driver code, VA-API Gallium state tracker improvements for VP9 video streams, memory leak fixes to the VC4 driver, several RADV Radeon Vulkan driver fixes, and even a fix for the old XvMC state tracker so it correctly handles video attributes.
0x3E9C was the missing Coffeelake PCI ID while on the Icelake front there is 0x8A56, 0x8A57, 0x8A58, and 0x8A59 added to the already long list of Icelake graphics IDs. Those new Icelake IDs are for GT1/GT1.5 level parts.
More details on the Mesa 18.3.4 changes via Mesa-dev.
