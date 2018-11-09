The second weekly release candidate of Mesa 18.3 is now available for testing of these open-source OpenGL / Vulkan drivers.
Mesa 18.3-RC2 comes with several RADV Radeon Vulkan driver fixes, Wayland WSI updates, a few Intel/NIR changes, some minor Android updates, Gallium Nine built with Meson now is linked against pthreads, and various other alterations.
There are just under two dozen changes in Mesa 18.3-RC2. The complete list of changes can be found via Mesa-dev.
Mesa 18.3 will continue seeing weekly release candidates until the stable release is ready, likely around the end of November.
