Mesa 18.1.4 Released With Fixes For Intel & Radeon Drivers
For those abiding by Mesa stable releases, Mesa 18.1.4 is now available -- in time for updating prior to any weekend Linux gaming or other activities -- for these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan driver components.

Mesa 18.1.4 truth be told isn't all that of an exciting release, unless you happened to be affected by any of the just over two dozen fixes incorporated into this timed point release.

Mesa 18.1.4 includes some fixes to the Intel i965 and ANV drivers as well as to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and even R600. The remainder of the patches are for fixing small issues elsewhere in the massive Mesa code-base, but it's primarily comprised of ongoing Intel improvements.

The complete list of Mesa 18.1.4 fixes can be found via the release announcement. Mesa 18.2 meanwhile is expected for release in August as the next quarterly feature release.
