Going back to last October, Marek of AMD's open-source driver team has been working on ARB_compatibility support for Mesa with a focus on RadeonSI/Gallium3D. Today that work was finally merged.The ARB_compatibility support allows use of deprecated/removed features of OpenGL by newer versions of the specification. ARB_compatibility is particularly useful for OpenGL workstation users where there are many applications notorious for relying upon compatibility contexts / deprecated GL functionality. But ARB_compatibility is also used by a handful of Linux games too.All of Marek's compatibility patches have landed and the work is now enabled for OpenGL 3.1 with ARB_compatibility support. This change is for Mesa 18.1. Supported drivers of this are the Gallium3D-using NV50, NVC0, R600, RadeonSI, Softpipe, LLVMpipe, and SVGA.It will be interesting to see if this enables some corporate users now to be able to switch from using the AMDGPU-PRO proprietary OpenGL driver to the open-source R600g/RadeonSI drivers.