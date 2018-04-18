In addition to Mesa 17.3.9 being released today, Mesa 18.0.1 also rolled out the door as the first point release to last quarter's Mesa 18.0 series.
Mesa 18.0.1 features improvements to its Meson build system support, several RADV Vulkan driver fixes, various fixes to the Gallium3D Nine (D3D9) state tracker, various Intel driver fixes, several core Mesa improvements, and then the other random smothering of fixes collected over the past few weeks.
If you were affected by any specific bugs with Mesa 18.0.0, the complete change-log for v18.0.1 is available via the Mesa mailing list. Mesa 18.0.x point releases will now continue roughly every two weeks while Mesa 18.1 as the next feature release will likely debut in June.
