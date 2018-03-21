Nearly one and a half months since Mesa 18.0-RC4 and nearly one month since last seeing any Git activity on the "18.0" Mesa Git branch, it's finally been updated today with the availability of Mesa 18.0-RC5.
Mesa release manager Emil Velikov announced this long-awaited release candidate today. He says this is the fifth and final release candidate. Given the month plus since the last RC, there are many fixes/changes in this release: In fact, more than 80 changes in total for Mesa 18.0-RC5.
The fixes in this release candidate touch a bit of everything from NIR to RADV to Intel's OpenGL and Vulkan drivers to common GLSL code. There's also continued work on the Meson build system support and even some fixes for the old R600 Gallium3D driver.
The complete list of fixes for Mesa 18.0-RC5 can be found via this mailing list announcement. Emil is planning to get out this long-awaited quarterly update to Mesa on Friday. See our Mesa 18.0 feature overview to learn more about this imminent update.
