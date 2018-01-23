Mesa 18.0 Now Under Feature Freeze With 18.0-RC1 Premiere
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 January 2018 at 12:09 PM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Feature development on Mesa 18.0 has now ended with the release today of 18.0-RC1 following the code-base being branched.

Emil Velikov of Collabora just announced the availability of Mesa 18.0-RC1. As usual, he's planning on weekly release candidates until the 18.0.0 stable release is ready to ship. Velikov tentatively expects to ship Mesa 18.0.0 around 9 February, but as we know from past releases, it might end up slipping by some days.

The brief Mesa 18.0-RC1 release announcement can be read on Mesa-dev.

Coming up shortly I'll have Mesa 17.3 vs. 18.0-RC comparison benchmarks as well as our usual Mesa 18.0 feature overview for the changes that built up over the past quarter, etc. Overall, Mesa 18.0 will be another hearty release with many Vulkan and OpenGL driver improvements as the ANV/RADV drivers become quite mature and back on the GL front they are nearly at OpenGL 4.6 support but did not achieve it this cycle due to the SPIR-V ingestion support still settling. There are also performance optimizations in the drivers too.

Mesa Git meanwhile is now tracking Mesa 18.1 development for release next quarter.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Work Revised On Adding SPIR-V Support To Clover Gallium3D
RadeonSI NIR Back-End Picks Up Support For More OpenGL Extensions
R600g "Soft" FP64 Shows Signs Of Life, Enabling Older GPUs To Have OpenGL 4 In 2018
Mesa 17.3.3 Released With RADV & ANV Vulkan Driver Fixes
RadeonSI NIR Backend Now Supports GLSL 4.50
Dead Island Should Now Work With The Gallium3D Drivers
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel