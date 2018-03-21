Mesa 17.3.7 Released With A Bunch Of Fixes
While Mesa 18.0 should finally be out on Friday as the major quarterly update to the Mesa 3D drivers, Mesa 17.3.7 is out today and it's a rather big update for being just another point release to last month's 17.3 series.

Last week marked the release candidate of Mesa 17.3.7 with 50+ changes and then on Monday came a second release candidate given all the extra patches.

17.3 point release maintainer Juan A. Suarez Romero of Igalia has now officially released Mesa 17.3.7.

Mesa 17.3.7 has several fixes to the Intel OpenGL/Vulkan drivers, several RADV Vulkan driver fixes, even some fixes for the older R600g driver, and also some fixes to the smaller drivers like SWR and VirGL. Basically, fixes all over the place.

A summary of the Mesa 17.3.7 changes can be found via today's release announcement.
