Mesa 17.2.5 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 November 2017 at 08:13 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
The fifth point release to Mesa 17.2 is now available with the latest fixes while the Mesa 17.3 official release is imminent.

Mesa 17.2.5 features some core and GLSL compiler fixes, a SPIR-V compiler fix as well as some NIR tweaks, Intel OpenGL fixes, i915 Gallium3D has even seen a fix, and there is also the usual assortment of RADV Radeon Vulkan fixes. The RADV fixes are arguably the most noteworthy unless you were particularly afflicted by any of the other bugs now resolved by 17.2.5.

Those riding the Mesa 17.2 release train can find the complete list of changes in this latest mundane maintenance update via mesa-announce.
