Mageia 8 Beta 1 Released With Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 August 2020 at 06:23 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The first beta of the forthcoming Mageia 8 is now available, the Linux distribution that traces its roots back to Mandriva/Mandrake.

Following Mageia 8 Alpha 1 just over one month ago, Mageia 8 Beta 1 is now available for testing this weekend. The theme for Mageia 8 has been working to improve the ARM support, nearly completed their transition off Python 2, RPM package metadata being compressed by Zstd rather than XZ, and other changes. Mageia 8 successfully is building all packages for ARMv7 and AArch64. The Mageia 8 installer is also better supporting both F2FS and NILFS2.

Among the key package versions as of Mageia 8 Beta 1 are the Linux 5.7.9 kernel, GCC 10.1.1 compiler, RPM 4.16, KDE Plasma 5.19.3,GNOME 3.36, and Xfce 4.15.2, among many other package updates.

More details and download links for today's Mageia 8 beta release via Mageia.org. Mageia 8 development continues running behind schedule with the first beta originally scheduled to arrive at the end of June. A second beta is still expected followed by the package version freeze and then likely two release candidates. Originally Mageia 8 was expected for release in mid-September but now given the current delays we are looking at the stable release more than likely coming around November.
Add A Comment
Related News
OPNsense 20.7 Released For This BSD-Powered Open-Source Firewall
OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Reaches Alpha
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Supports GDB Debugging
OpenMandriva Progressing On Rolling Release Version, Moving Away From i686 Repository
ReactOS Hires Developer To Work On Their Open-Source Windows Storage Stack
Gentoo On Android 64-Bit Sees New Release After 2+ Years
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
The Beautiful + Linux-Friendly Unigine 2.12 Engine Released
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Btrfs Seeing Some Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.9