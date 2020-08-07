Mageia 8 Beta 1 Released With Many Improvements

The first beta of the forthcoming Mageia 8 is now available, the Linux distribution that traces its roots back to Mandriva/Mandrake.
Following Mageia 8 Alpha 1 just over one month ago, Mageia 8 Beta 1 is now available for testing this weekend. The theme for Mageia 8 has been working to improve the ARM support, nearly completed their transition off Python 2, RPM package metadata being compressed by Zstd rather than XZ, and other changes. Mageia 8 successfully is building all packages for ARMv7 and AArch64. The Mageia 8 installer is also better supporting both F2FS and NILFS2.
Among the key package versions as of Mageia 8 Beta 1 are the Linux 5.7.9 kernel, GCC 10.1.1 compiler, RPM 4.16, KDE Plasma 5.19.3,GNOME 3.36, and Xfce 4.15.2, among many other package updates.
More details and download links for today's Mageia 8 beta release via Mageia.org. Mageia 8 development continues running behind schedule with the first beta originally scheduled to arrive at the end of June. A second beta is still expected followed by the package version freeze and then likely two release candidates. Originally Mageia 8 was expected for release in mid-September but now given the current delays we are looking at the stable release more than likely coming around November.
