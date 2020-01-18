The Linux Kernel Obsoletes The Intel Simple Firmware Interface
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 January 2020 at 07:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
We haven't heard of the Simple Firmware Interface in a number of years, but that changed this week in Linux now formally marking SFI as "obsolete" and confirmation Intel does not plan to ship any future platforms with this standard that dates back to their early days of working on Atom-powered mobile devices.


The Simple Firmware Interface (SFI) was a standard originally conceived for their Moorestown platform and intended on such lightweight devices to be used rather than ACPI. SFI was designed for such devices that don't need a complete ACPI implementation to instead have this basic firmware interface for exporting static tables to the operating system.


IDF 2007


Well, we know how Intel's mobile ambitions panned out and haven't seen SFI in use since their Minnow Max development board years ago while ACPI is alive and well. Here is a paper back from 2009 on the original SFI concept for those wishing to reminisce.






Leading up to Moorestown was certainly fascinating and at the time when Moblin Linux was getting going... Some more slides from our Moorestown coverage back at IDF 2007... The days of wanting a MID.


Simple Firmware Interface support has been around since Linux 2.6.32 but for the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel is being marked as obsolete. There hasn't been any active Linux SFI development work done as years and according to developers it doesn't appear Intel plans to ship any further systems with SFI. Unless anything changes and actual users step forward, the Simple Firmware Interface will be removed in the future.
Add A Comment
Related News
More Benchmarks Of The Initial Performance Hit From CVE-2019-14615 On Intel Gen7 Graphics
Intel Gen7 Graphics Mitigation Will Try To Avoid Performance Loss In Final Version
LLVM 10 Adds Option To Help Offset Intel JCC Microcode Performance Impact
Intel Lands A Final Batch Of Graphics Driver Updates Ahead Of Linux 5.6
Intel Sends Out Linux Patches For Speed Select Core-Power Controls
Intel Ivybridge + Haswell Require Security Mitigation For Graphics Hardware Flaw
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Recommend Using ZFS On Linux
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations