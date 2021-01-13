Some Older ARM Platforms Will Be Saved While Others On The Chopping Block For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 13 January 2021 at 08:23 PM EST.
Following the very active discussions the past several days over the Linux kernel potentially dropping a number of old CPU targets/architectures, an updated list of planned ARM platforms for removal has been published now that some have been saved thanks to expressed interest.

Several platforms like Axxia, Broadcom Kona, Digicolor, Dove, Nspire, and Spear are no longer expected for removal at this time. Work on them will supposedly resume otherwise they might be dropped in the future.

Meanwhile ARM platforms still looking to be dead upstream and thus pushing for removal are EFM32, PicoXcell, PRIMA2, Tango, U300, and ZX. ASM9260 and VT8500 are also expected for removal.

Outside of the ARM space, some of the CPU architectures still likely to be removed as no interest has been expressed yet in saving them include MMP, CNS3xxx, HISI, LPC18xx, Moxart, and MV78xx0.

More details on this planned early spring cleaning to the Linux kernel of old CPU support via [v2] Old platforms: bring out your dead.
