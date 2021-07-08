Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 8 July 2021 at 07:22 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Linux Mint 20.2 "Uma" is now available as the latest update to this popular desktop Linux distribution built off Ubuntu LTS releases.

Out today is Linux Mint 20.2 with the Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop options. The flagship Linux Mint 20.2 edition with their GNOME-forked Cinnamon desktop is now up to version 5.0. Cinnamon 5.0 has a new search feature for its Nemo file manager, memory leak fixes, better handling of updates around Spices, and a wide variety of other mostly small updates.

Linux Mint 20.2 also features updates to its XApps programs, Warpinator continues to be improved (including a new Android app) for this Linux Mint file transfer utility on local networks, Sticky Notes has replaced GNotes for note taking, and a new utility caled Bulky was added for handling bulk file renaming.


Linux Mint 20.2 is built on top of the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS packages.

Downloads and more details on Linux Mint 20.2 can be found via the Linux Mint blog.
