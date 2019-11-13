The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 November 2019 at 07:46 AM EST. 13 Comments
INTEL --
Another Intel change being sent off for Linux 5.4 and to be back-ported to current stable series is disabling of HPET for Coffee Lake systems.

Due to bug reports going back at least a half-year and workarounds not panning out, kernel developers have decided to blacklist the High Precision Event Timer (HPET) on Coffee Lake systems.

Some Coffee Lake systems have a skewed HPET timer when entering the PC10 power state and that in turn marks the time stamp counter (TSC) as unstable.


Intel engineers have attributed the high precision event timer issue on Coffee Lake to being a firmware problem, but due to the problem being prevalent enough, the Linux kernel is force disabling HPET for all Coffee Lake systems (0x3ec4).

This isn't the first time the Linux kernel has resorted to force disabling HPET but previously they did so for Intel Bay Trail systems over accuracy issues with it halting in deep idle states.

The change is on its way to the mainline kernel and in turn the stable branches.
13 Comments
Related News
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Updated For Denial Of Service + Privilege Escalation Bugs
Linux Kernel Gets Mitigations For TSX Async Abort Plus Another New Issue: iITLB Multihit
New ZombieLoad Side-Channel Attack Variant: TSX Asynchronous Abort
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Lands Timeline Semaphore Support
Additional Intel "ANV" Vulkan Driver Performance Numbers For Gen11 Ice Lake Graphics
Intel Updates Speed Select Tool For Linux Ahead Of 5.5 Kernel Cycle
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
FuryBSD Is A New Attempt At A Desktop Focused BSD
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10