The Linux DRM Projects Are Plotting Their Transition To Gitlab

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 25 August 2018 at 09:07 AM EDT.
With many of the FreeDesktop.org projects having already transitioned from their CGit and hodgepodge of services over to Gitlab, the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) trees appear to be up next.

Having already made the move this year to the new FreeDesktop.org Gitlab deployment has been Mesa, the X.Org Server, and many of the smaller repositories. This FreeDesktop Gitlab instance running on Google Compute Engine has been a big improvement for the project compared to their aging bare metal servers, their administration resources stretched thin, and Gitlab offering a modern UI compared to CGit and friends. Longer term, Gitlab should yield them more capabilities too around continuous integration and other modern development features.

Up next for this transition process is the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) code-bases likely moving over to Gitlab. The discussion around this started a few days ago on the dri-devel list.

There are some minor concerns to deal with like the Patchwork support, some preferences by the Intel graphics driver team, and not the immediate migration of bug reporting to Gitlab for at least some of the projects, but long story short, before long it looks like the Linux DRM development will be centered on the Gitlab infrastructure.
