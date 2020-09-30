Linux 5.9 Gets More Fixes For AMD RDNA2 GPUs, Promotes Navi 12
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 September 2020 at 02:27 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
A batch of fixes to the AMDGPU kernel graphics driver were sent in today for Linux 5.9. While AMDGPU fixes this late in the kernel cycle tend to not be too notable, this time around there are some prominent items worth covering.

When it comes to the next-generation "Sienna Cichlid" and "Navy Flounder" Navi 2x graphics (RDNA2) support, there are continued updates in making the support in good shape for Linux 5.9 stable. This work includes additional Sienna Cichlid PCI IDs being added, fixing for building DCN 3.0 code with older versions of GCC, temporarily disabling GFXOFF capabilities for Navy Flounder until issues are resolved, and the kernel side bits for AV1 decode with these GPUs.

The Sienna Cichlid IDs being added as part of this pull is 0x73A0, 0x73A2, 0x73A3, 0x73AB, 0x73AE, and 0x73BF.

Aside from the RDNA2 graphics updates squeezed into Linux 5.9, this round of "fixes" also promotes Navi 12 support from being treated as experimental. The Navi 12 support is no longer hidden behind a module parameter to enable the support at boot but with moving out of the experimental phase is enabled by default. Navi 12 is found in the Radeon Pro 5600M and the commit promoting it out of the experimental state notes, "Navi12 has worked fine for a while now."

All of these changes plus fixes for Renoir and Raven, HDCP protection, and other code fixes are on their way for hitting Linux 5.9 mainline this week ahead of the Linux 5.9-rc8 release while more than likely Linux 5.9 stable will come out on 11 October. With the RDNA2 event not until 28 October, this does give time for rolling-release distributions to pick up the new kernel and the latest Mesa code while more than likely any early RDNA2 graphics card owners will want to be riding Linux Git and Mesa Git for the best performance and features (or be running the packaged Radeon Software for Linux driver on supported distributions).
1 Comment
Related News
Intel's oneAPI Is Coming To AMD Radeon GPUs
AMDVLK 2020.Q3.6 Vulkan Driver Brings Several Fixes
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
AMDGPU For Linux 5.10 Brings PCIe DPC Recovery, More RDNA2 Updates
AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and VanGogh Support Lands In Radeon Linux OpenGL Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Firefox Nightly Flips On New JIT "Warp" Code For Greater JavaScript Performance
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed