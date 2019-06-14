Wacom's second-generation Intuos Pro Small digital drawing tablet will be supported by the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel.
Wacom drawing tablets continue to see improved Linux driver support and for this next cycle is support for this newest version of the Intuos Pro Small, a smaller tablet version coming in at about six inches by four inches (approximately 15 x 10 cm). While small, it still commands a premium at around $250 USD.
A patch to the kernel was needed due to the 2nd Gen model having issues with the existing support and its LED code. It's great seeing Wacom engineers continuing to contribute to the Linux kernel.
Besides the new tablet support, there are also various fixes to the Wacom HID driver coming with Linux 5.3 as can be seen from HID's for-next.
