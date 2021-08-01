Linux 5.15 Adding Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP)
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 1 August 2021 at 02:42 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX NETWORKING --
Linux 5.15 is positioned now to see a Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP) implementation with the code now queued in net-next with this being a protocol for communication between management controllers and managed devices.

The code now collected by net-next ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window in a few weeks is the core implementation of MCTP. The Management Component Transport Protocol is defined by the Distributed Management Task Force for communicating between relevant controllers and their devices. MCTP can work with buses such as PCI Express, USB, I2C, SMBus, and others while being relevant not only for servers but also embedded devices. Intel NICs have been among the devices supporting MCTP over PCI Express now for a number of years.

Kernel developers are still working on various MCTP-driven hardware drivers while this initial code is the core implementation with a sockets-based API for sending/receiving MCTP messages. New drivers will live within drivers/net/mctp/.

More details on the Management Component Transport Protocol implementation coming to Linux 5.15 can be found via this merge to net-next.git with the associated MCTP documentation. This MCTP kernel code was worked on by Google and other parties and will be important for OpenBMC and other similar environments.
Add A Comment
Related News
Firewalld 1.0 Released With Big Improvements
Linux 5.15 To Bring More Scalable + Reliable Open vSwitch
The Big Set Of Networking Changes For Linux 5.14
Firewalld Prepares For Its Major 1.0 Release For Linux Firewall Management
NVMeTCP Offload Bits Coming For Linux 5.14 To Lower CPU Utilization, Better Latency
Linux 5.14 To Feature Enhanced Support For MikroTik 10G/25G NIC
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Loongson 3A5000 Benchmarks For These New Chinese CPUs Built On The LoongArch ISA
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Gets An August Release Date
Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later
FreeBSD Working On A New Installer, Updates To Their Linux Compatibility Layer
Fedora Workstation 35 Looks To Use Power Profiles Daemon By Default
Trying Out The "Folios" Patches On An AMD Linux Server
KDE Making It Easy To Tune Your Laptop's Power Profile, Other Improvements Land
Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine