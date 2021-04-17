Hitting the Linux networking subsystem's "net-next" branch on Friday was the long in development WWAN subsystem/framework.
This code now queued up for introduction with the imminent Linux 5.13 merge window is a Wireless WAN (WWAN) framework. This new code is for dealing with the complexity and heterogeneity of Wireless WAN hardware. Linaro spearheaded the work.
This patch introduces the new WWAN subsystem within the kernel's networking area and further lays out some of the challenges in Wireless WAN support.
The initial user of the WWAN framework is a Qualcomm control driver for exposing different modem control protocols/ports via this framework that can then be leveraged by user-space software like ModemManager and others.
