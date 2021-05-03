Linux 5.13 Networking Includes BPF Improvements, Optimizations, WWAN + MANA
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 3 May 2021 at 05:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX NETWORKING --
Last week the big set of networking subsystem updates were submitted and merged for the ongoing Linux 5.13 merge window.

The networking updates this cycle were another hearty mix of new network adapter support, optimizations for performance and reliability, continuing to extend the capabilities of (e)BPF, and more.

- BPF now allows for BPF programs to call kernel functions. This will be important moving forward in opening up new use-cases but for now is just used for reusing the TCP congestion control implementations. BPF also now allows using task-local storage for tracing programs. Libbpf meanwhile has added support for static linking of BPF ELF files and other improvements.

- XDP has seen improvements yielding 4~8% better performance in micro-benchmarks.

- Initial support for RFC 8335 extended PROBE messages.

- Optimizations to avoid the Retpoline mitigation overhead on VLAN and TEB GRO handling.

- The introduction of the WWAN subsystem.

- The VirtIO Bluetooth driver was added.

- Support for the Microchip KSZ8863 and KSZ8873 Ethernet switches.

- Support for the Qualcomm QCN9074 802.11ax WiFi device within the ath11k driver.

- Broadcom BCM4330 and BCM4334 support within the Bluetooth code.

- Realtek RTL8156 and RTL8153D support.

- The Microsoft Azure Network Adapter "MANA" has been added.

- Intel IGC adds network driver queues XDP support.

More details on all of the networking changes for Linux 5.13 via this PR that is already in the mainline tree.
Add A Comment
Related News
Realtek RTL8156 2.5G Chips + RTL8153 To Be Supported By Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Set To Introduce A WWAN Framework
The Linux Kernel Continues Crafting A WWAN Subsystem
Months After Being Deprecated, Linux Ready To Say Goodbye To WiMAX
Linux 5.13 To Address Some Networking Overhead Caused By Retpolines
CIFSD In-Kernel SMB3 File-Sharing Server Lands In Linux-Next
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
Sony Proposes A New Soft Watchdog For Linux
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
Linux 5.12 Released With Intel Xe Variable Rate Refresh, Clang LTO, KFENCE + More
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap