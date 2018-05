Last week was the main AMDGPU features update for Linux 4.18 via DRM-Next while today a secondary pull request of further feature work has been submitted.Last week's AMDGPU update included Vega M GPU support for Kabylake G hardware, reserving the initial scan-out buffer prior to the driver initialization for a more seamless console to driver experience, Raven Ridge GFXOFF support, various Vega 10 updates, and more.Most prominent to this second DRM-Next pull request is the initial AMDGPU Vega 20 GPU support . Not much is known yet on Vega 20, but at least the experimental Direct Rendering Manager support is ready for Linux 4.18.This pull request also has a variety of bug fixes as well as clock and power-gating for Video Core Next (VCN) hardware like what is primarily now found in Raven Ridge APUs.The list of these changes can be found on amd-gfx