Vega 20 GPU Support & VCN Clock/Power Gating Sent In For Linux 4.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 May 2018 at 05:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Last week was the main AMDGPU features update for Linux 4.18 via DRM-Next while today a secondary pull request of further feature work has been submitted.

Last week's AMDGPU update included Vega M GPU support for Kabylake G hardware, reserving the initial scan-out buffer prior to the driver initialization for a more seamless console to driver experience, Raven Ridge GFXOFF support, various Vega 10 updates, and more.

Most prominent to this second DRM-Next pull request is the initial AMDGPU Vega 20 GPU support. Not much is known yet on Vega 20, but at least the experimental Direct Rendering Manager support is ready for Linux 4.18.

This pull request also has a variety of bug fixes as well as clock and power-gating for Video Core Next (VCN) hardware like what is primarily now found in Raven Ridge APUs.

The list of these changes can be found on amd-gfx.
