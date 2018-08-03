Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 August 2018 at 05:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
While the WireGuard secure VPN tunnel was just sent out this week for review as the first formal step towards getting it mainlined in the Linux kernel, Linus Torvalds is already looking forward to it.

While pulling in some networking fixes for the current Linux 4.18 kernel cycle, he couldn't resist commenting on WireGuard and how he hopes it will soon be coming to the mainline kernel via the networking tree. Linus wrote:
Btw, on an unrelated issue: I see that Jason actually made the pull request to have wireguard included in the kernel.

Can I just once again state my love for it and hope it gets merged soon? Maybe the code isn't perfect, but I've skimmed it, and compared to the horrors that are OpenVPN and IPSec, it's a work of art.

Linus isn't the only one incredibly fond of WireGuard but Greg Kroah-Hartman had also thrown his weight behind it previously, among other notable upstream kernel developers. WireGuard also was praised by a US senator in a letter to the NIST.

It may be too soon though for seeing WireGuard in Linux 4.19 given the review has just begun, but more than likely we'll likely see it by Linux 5.0.
